Co Down company Deli Lites toasts its new ‘heat to eat’ deal with Musgrave NI

Co Down food-to-go firm Deli Lites has won a deal worth £0.5m with Musgrave NI to supply its new ‘heat to eat’ range in Centra, SuperValu and Mace shops.

The Planet Café brand was piloted at McGoveran’s Centra in the Cathedral Quarter, Belfast and will be on sale in stores all over Northern Ireland across the next six months.

According to Musgrave, which owns the convenience store brands in Northern Ireland, Deli Lites ranges have sold over £10m in products across its stores since 2012.

Planet Café is a ‘heat-to-eat range’ of products such as burritos and paninis intended to be cooked in its packaging.

Julie Cherry, trading director at Musgrave NI, said: “Providing convenient and tasty food-to-go products for our busy customers is a priority for us and we are excited to launch the brand new Planet Café range in our stores.

“The pilot at McGoveran’s Centra in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter is proving to be a success and is extremely beneficial during the busy lunch time period to ensure continuous availability.”

Barbara Hawkins, national account manager at Deli Lites, which is based in Warrentpoint, added: “Our Planet Café brand has been nearly two years in development, and we are excited to launch the range throughout Musgrave’s extensive portfolio of stores.

“We have seen an increase in demand for a hot food offering which suggests people are looking for affordable luxuries.”

In an interview with Business Telegraph last week, Musgrave NI managing director Trevor Magill said the business sources between 70 to 75% of its product range in Northern Ireland.He sa id the business is also trying to keep prices low for shoppers.

“In saying that, we are seeing inflation in the market, that’s (price rises) going to be inevitable, but we’re doing the best we can.”

Musgrave NI is part of Musgrave plc in the Republic.