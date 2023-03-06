Co Down couple launch Royal Hillsborough guesthouse to offer refined experience

A new luxury guesthouse and cafe has thrown open its doors in Hillsborough following a six figure investment.

The arrival of Arthur’s on the hospitality scene and the ground floor eatery marks the completion of a major investment in a Georgian property in the Royal village.

The 12-bed accommodation is owned by husband and wife duo Lynne and Jonathan McCabe, who were determined to offer a refined and comfortable escape to visitors.

“Being born and raised on a traditional Ulster farm, we appreciate good, homely cooking and this something we want to share with our guests,” Lynne explained.

"For Jonathan and I, the food and drink experience at Arthur’s is as important as the accommodation.

"They complement one another and serve to create a truly memorable stay.

"We’re very thankful to the team at Ulster Bank for backing this vision for the business and for providing us with the support and expertise needed to make this new venture a success.”

Each of the distinct suites – infused with rich interior design and period features inspired by the original architecture – have been finished to the highest standards and blend the contemporary with the traditional.

The couple have been welcoming guests to their award winning family home Lisnacurran House since June 2011.

In 2019, they opened Ralph’s guesthouse in Moira.

Ulster Bank business development manager Derick Wilson says: “Lynne and Jonathan are long-term customers of the bank whose energy and constant pursuit of excellence in every aspect of their business is to be admired.

"From Lisnacurran House in Dromore to Ralph’s in Moira and now Arthur’s of Hillsborough, we’re pleased to have provided funding that has allowed them to create a very strong portfolio of high-value assets that stimulate local tourism, encourage visitor spend and secure important employment opportunities in the hospitality sector.”

The Georgian property was purchased in 2018 and underwent painstaking refurbishment to preserve and showcase its period features with direct input from Lynne who studied interior design and oversaw the styling process.

“Every room is testament to our appreciation for beautiful architecture,” she said.

“The styling shows how comfort can blend perfectly with history, antiques and some charm without ever compromising on the modern amenities that we’ve all come to expect from a luxury night away.”