Co Down gin distillery signs first deal with supermarket giant Asda

From left, Emma Swan, Asda's buying manager, with David Boyd-Armstrong, head distiller and co-founder of Rademon Estate Distillery

A gin distillery in Co Down is raising a glass after winning its first deal with supermarket giant Asda.

Rademon Estate Distillery will be supplying its classic Shortcross gin and a sugar-free version of the spirit to Asda’s 17 stores in Northern Ireland.

The company, owned by husband and wife team Fiona and David Boyd-Armstrong, said their Rosie’s Garden Pink Gin was the first sugar-free gin to be produced in Ireland.

The couple set up the business in 2012 and earlier this year launched a new gin infused with rose petals from Hillsborough Castle and Gardens in Co Down.

Mr Boyd-Armstrong, the company’s head distiller, said: “We’re delighted to see our Rosie’s Garden Pink Gin and our original Classic Gin option on Asda shelves across Northern Ireland and hope they become a firm favourite for shoppers this summer.”

Emma Swan, Asda’s buying manager for NI Local, added: “Here at Asda, we love to support our local suppliers and the arrival of Shortcross Gin to Asda aisles is something to celebrate.”

According to the latest industry figures from research company Kantar, Asda is Northern Ireland’s third-biggest grocer with a market share of 16%. Sainsbury’s is the second-biggest, with a 17% slice of the market, while Tesco is the top supermarket with a 35.5% market share.

All supermarkets reported bumper sales of alcohol during lockdowns last year, when pubs and restaurants were closed.

But a report from Kantar earlier this month said people in Northern Ireland had spent £14m less on alcohol from supermarkets and off-licences in the 12 weeks to May 16, compared to a year earlier.

People have been drinking less at home following the reopening of bars and restaurants at the end of April, Kantar said.