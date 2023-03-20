Co Down hotel receives UK award for ‘culinary excellence’

The Old Inn in Crawfordsburn has achieved AA 4-Star Silver status and been awarded a prestigious AA Rosette for Culinary Excellence 2023.

Part of the Galgorm Collection, the latest accolade sees the group awarded AA Rosettes for Culinary Excellence across its entire portfolio of hotel restaurants including Fratelli Ristorante at Galgorm, Hunter’s Bar at The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat in Templepatrick - currently AA Hotel of the Year for Northern Ireland - and now its newest offering, the restaurant at The Old Inn.

Its new AA 4-Star Silver status was awarded based on the property’s ‘superior level of high standards across hospitality, service and cleanliness, as well as the quality of its food and dining offering’.

The award follows a multi-million-pound investment into refurbishing the historic property, including a full revamp of the 1614 bar, 120-seater restaurant, lobby and selected guest rooms.

The hotel also opened its outdoor Treetop Spa to guests in December 2022.

With a history dating back to 1614, The Old Inn is one of the island of Ireland’s most historic inns, with literary links to east Belfast author C.S. Lewis.

Its restaurant is currently led by executive chef Gavin Murphy, who said: “This s a huge achievement for the team here at The Old Inn - it means so much to us all.

“As executive chef, I have the honour of working with a dedicated team that is passionate about the work they do - from creating exciting fresh menus using locally sourced seasonal produce to delivering the highest standard of service in the restaurant.

"This award is a testament to their continuous drive to always going above and beyond and we look forward to the journey and hard work ahead needed to gain our second AA Rosette.”

Judged independently by an AA Hotel and Restaurant Inspector, the award is bestowed to the very best restaurants in the UK that achieve standards which stand out in their local area; serving food prepared with care, using good quality ingredients and demonstrating understanding and skill in cooking and presentation.

AA Media also introduced the renowned star rating scheme for quality in 1908 and have inspected restaurants for the Rosette award since 1956. Every year, they publish a well-established range of lifestyle publications such as the camping and restaurant guides.

Since being acquired by Galgorm Collection in 2021, The Old Inn has also achieved listing within Ireland’s Blue Book 2023 and was also named in the Irish Independent’s ‘FAB 50’ Top Stays in Ireland 2022.