Coca-Cola's £9.3m investment in Lisburn factory welcomed

Miles Karemacher, general manager of Coca Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland, deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, First Minister Arlene Foster and Marcel Martin, group supply chain director, Coca Cola HBC

It has added a new canning line to the site at Knockmore Hill. The line has the capacity to produce 4.8 million cans per week, processing Coca-Cola's new taller sleek cans, which will be launched this month.

Coca-Cola said they are the biggest change in its cans in over 70 years and a first in the industry on the island of Ireland.

The line will also reduce the company's reliance on external sourcing from other Coca-Cola HBC sites across Europe, bringing the production of energy drink Monster Energy products in-house.

Coca-Cola HBC has 470 employees in Northern Ireland and contributes to a further 370 jobs indirectly.

It carries out bottling for The Coca-Cola Company.

The company says it is a significant contributor to Northern Ireland's economy, delivering £36m in wages every year.

Coca-Cola HBC's general manager Miles Karemacher said: "Northern Ireland is a great place to do business.

"This investment marks our continued commitment to the region, where we have operated as a proud local employer for more than 80 years.

"This new canning line will serve to future-proof our growth needs for decades to come while supporting our sustainability ambitions."

The investment will also support Coca-Cola's aim of eliminating waste by using more sustainable paperboard and cardboard packaging for multi-packs instead of shrink plastic.

First Minister Arlene Foster said: "This is a significant development for Coca-Cola Hellenic and their further £9.3m investment is also hugely significant for the local community and our economy. It is a shining example of the kind of innovative and forward-thinking that not only delivers increased production capabilities, but also contributes positively to our shared sustainability agenda."

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said: "Coca-Cola HBC is an important contributor to our economy and a valued employer in the local community.

"As an Executive, we are determined to collectively deliver prosperity for all our people and we want to work in partnership with business and industry to deliver this.

"I congratulate Coca-Cola HBC on this exciting development and warmly welcome their ongoing investment in our local economy."

In its most recent results, Coca-Cola HBC in Northern Ireland reported turnover of £213.5m and pre-tax profits of £11.5m.

As well as Coca-Cola products Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Diet Coke, the factory also makes Fanta, Sprite, Appletiser, Schweppes and the 1783 range of premium Schweppes tonics, as well as locally-owned brands Deep RiverRock mineral water and Fruice.