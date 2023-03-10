Coffee chain Caffe Nero planning new coffee ‘pod’ cafes across Northern Ireland

Coffee chain giant Caffe Nero is expanding in Northern Ireland amid plans for new drive-through ‘pods’, Ulster Business can reveal.

The chain, which has around 20 locations here, is now planning further sites across Northern Ireland.

Part of that will include “drive-to/drive-thru” pods with outdoor seating.

It’s now seeking suitable sites across the region.

Caffe Nero operates around a dozen locations in Belfast alone and recently opened at University Road.

And it can also be revealed the firm is taking on the former Patisserie Valerie site at Castle Lane in the heart of the city centre.

The overall group operates over 1,000 stores across 10 countries, with more than 650 stores across the UK.

It’s seeking potential sites of around 1,600 sq ft and 2,000 sq ft, working with commercial property agent Frazer Kidd.

It’s understood suitable sites include existing shopping centre/retail parks or high-profile road frontage sites.

Meanwhile, the site of Caffe Nero at Lombard Street – formerly home to Delaney’s café – has gone on the market for £1m.

Delaney’s was a well-loved cafe and restaurant in the city’s Lombard Street, housed in a distinct curved one-storey building.

The venue was closed down in 2011 and converted into a Caffé Nero, which opened that year.

The building, which also includes retailer Pretty Vintage as a tenant, has now gone on the market through commercial property agents Frazer Kidd for offers starting at £1m.