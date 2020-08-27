Coronavirus: Delay to reopening Northern Ireland wet pubs 'a catastrophic blow' for the industry

Bar owners, including one who estimates he has lost £100,000 during lockdown, have reacted with dismay to a delay in the reopening of drink-only pubs.

An industry body warned that the Executive had dealt a “catastrophic blow” to the hospitality sector by postponing the reopening of ‘wet’ pubs and must now urgently implement a rescue package.

Drink-only pubs, along with theatres and private members’ clubs, across Northern Ireland had been expected to reopen next Tuesday.

However, the Executive Office said yesterday the date had been postponed because of a rise in the number of Covid cases.

“With the increased transmission rate of the virus in the community and the R number at around 1.3, the Executive agreed that no further restrictions would be lifted at this time,” a spokesman said.

“The indicative date of September 1 for the opening of wet pubs, private members’ clubs and audiences returning to theatres has not been ratified by the Executive.

“Officials have engaged with the different stakeholder bodies and no new indicative dates have been set.”

Yesterday a further 72 local people were diagnosed with Covid-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 384 over the last seven days, according to the Department of Health.

No new deaths were recorded and as of last night there were 17 Covid patients in hospital, one of whom was in intensive care.

Publican John Bittles

John Bittles, who owns Bittles Bar in Belfast city centre, called on the Executive to act urgently to save businesses across the province with a new financial rescue package.

“I wasn’t surprised. Our suppliers have been telling wet pubs to be very careful about what stock to buy as we mightn’t be open,” Mr Bittles told the Belfast Telegraph.

“It is a huge setback. In fairness to bar owners, we’re responsible people. I’ve been in the trade for 45 years and we’re not going to fill the place.

“We’re trying to keep the doors open and keep jobs. Even though I’m open on a limited basis, it’s only to pay bills and keep staff.

“I’m taking as little as I can. I don’t smoke, drink or gamble and I don’t have a big lifestyle, so I’m living on the bare minimum myself.

“Staying open isn’t for any personal financial gain. There are people with much bigger premises as well and there’s no financial package in place.

“We have no date about when we might be open. Will it be Christmas or longer? That’s causing major anxiety.”

Mr Bittles said his weekly trade was down by at least 50%.

“We’re a city centre pub. Our business is hugely based on tourists, like people off the cruise ships, but there’s been none of that,” he added.

“I would estimate that since March we’ve lost around £100,000.

“I’ve now had to take a bounceback loan to cover some of the uncertainty.”

Publican Pedro Donald

Pedro Donald, owner of the Sunflower and American bars in Belfast, said wet pubs should be allowed to reopen as long as the rules around social distancing were properly enforced.

“It’s obviously not good news but probably understandable. I don’t blame the Executive for not giving us a definite date. They can’t see into the future or if there’s going to be another spike or not,” he said.

“I would question what the difference is between being in a cafe and a pub. The virus isn’t discriminatory about whether someone’s having a glass of wine or a cup of coffee.

“A big problem is the bars that are breaking the rules at the minute.

“The current rules about table service and limited numbers would work fine in wet pubs. They just need to be enforced.

“I don’t have an exact number on how trade has been affected, but it’s way down — at least below 50%.

“As long as I turn over enough to keep the wheels going, I’m happy enough.

“I’m not making money, but as long as everyone keeps their job and can pay their rent or their mortgage, I’m happy enough.

“If pubs can’t open and don’t get any assistance, the government will have to decide what’s more important, jobs or everything folding and people ending up on the dole. Who is going to pay for that?”

Publican James Huey

James Huey owns the Walled City Brewery and restaurant in Londonderry.

Although he has been able to open for customers, he supported calls for a financial package to help wet bars.

“I do understand that social distancing is harder to direct in bars. In running a restaurant we find that people stay in their social bubble and then leave,” Mr Huey said.

“If bars are to remain closed they will need some kind of financial assistance. It’s simply not sustainable with the furlough scheme ending in October.

“A lot of bar owners will be concerned about their future.”

Hospitality Ulster chief Colin Neill

Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, said affected pubs should receive emergency financial support.

“The decision to keep traditional non-food pubs closed is a catastrophic blow and a sacrifice we’re being asked, and told, to make,” he said.

“The Executive should have made the announcement along with some sort of financial support package for the hundreds of pubs and thousands of jobs.

“It is my understanding that they didn’t even have a meeting to discuss this. For 12 ministers to not even meet to discuss the futures of thousands of people, I just think it’s unacceptable.”

Mr Neill said it would be unforgivable if Stormont did not meet the needs of those who have endured financial hardship.

“These hard-working publicans are paying the price with no income and a stack of bills running into the thousands of pounds each week. This is just not sustainable,” he added.

“(The Executive) hasn’t even been given another suggested indicative date, removing any hope pubs may still have.”

The Hospitality Ulster chief stressed the sector had not been presented with any definitive evidence to suggest traditional non-food pubs were at a higher risk of virus transmission.

“Indeed, the experience in the rest of the UK would suggest otherwise. We are now calling on the Executive to take another look at this and find a workable and practical solution to resolve this major problem,” he said.

His plea came after Economy Minister Diane Dodds warned that more than 100,000 people across Northern Ireland could find themselves unemployed by the end of the year.

Separately, Education Minister Peter Weir said yesterday there would be “bumps along the road” after a primary school recorded a positive Covid-19 test.

Cairnshill Primary School in south Belfast announced it had shut part of its building and told some pupils and staff to self-isolate for 14 days.

“I’ve indicated from the start in relation to this that there will be bumps along the road (and) there will at a time need to be interventions,” Mr Weir told Good Morning Ulster.

“There will be times when the Public Health Agency says an individual student needs to isolate, or a group of students, or indeed a school.”