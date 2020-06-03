Coronavirus: Dilemma of Northern Ireland hoteliers over different reopening dates for bars and restaurants

Setting an opening date for hotels won't work unless it is co-ordinated with the opening of bars and restaurants, a leading hotelier in Londonderry has said.

Brendan Duddy, who owns a number of hotels in Derry city, said the tourism industry needs to be provided with guidance on what will be on offer to visitors and on how to keep staff safe.

This week, the Executive announced hotels, guesthouses and campsites could re-open from July 20 here, the same day as counterparts in the Republic.

Unlike the Irish Republic where restaurant owners have been told they can re-open at the end of this month and bars at the start of August, no such date has been given for Northern Ireland.

Mr Duddy said this and the fact that across the UK and Ireland there could be five different sets of dates is making planning almost impossible. He said: "It is great that we have a date for re-opening hotels but everything else is too vague for it to work. If someone calls to book a stay and asks if the bars, restaurants or museums will be open, I have to say I don't know, I don't know, I don't know.

"No one is going to come anywhere in Northern Ireland for a weekend break or a holiday to sit in a hotel bedroom.

"Dates need to be given even if two weeks after those dates we have to shut down again, but not having something to work towards is making it impossible especially when you consider Scotland, England, Wales and the Republic of Ireland are all setting different dates."

Mr Duddy said it is inevitable changes will have to be introduced in every hotel to keep guests and staff safe but that this would be easier if there was help available. He added: "As things stand right now, I could not open and keep my staff safe and the knock-on effect of that is if the staff don't feel safe, the customers won't feel safe and if the customers don't feel safe, they won't come here.

"I have asked Invest NI if there is help available for people in our industry so they can configure their premises to accommodate social distancing to keep staff and customers alike safe but I have been unable to get an answer.

"Invest NI spent millions of pounds bringing investment into the Northern Ireland hotel sector over the past five or 10 years but at this particular time there are no plans to help anybody in the sector with the physical changes that will be needed in order to re-open.

"Without immediate guidance and assistance I feel it could be five or 10 years before many people in this sector will recover and, sadly, for many others they just won't recover at all."

An Invest NI spokeswoman said: "Invest NI can provide advice and support to assist businesses with their post-Covid recovery through its wide range of existing support mechanisms.

"Any new initiatives that may be introduced will be done so in line with the Department for the Economy economic recovery plan and announced at the appropriate time."