Coronavirus: Hotels in Northern Ireland forge ahead with changes to reopen safely

As Northern Ireland begins to emerge from lockdown, hotels are rushing to make changes that will enable them to reopen their bars, restaurants and bedrooms safely next month.

The Executive has set a target date of July 20 for the reopening of hotels and other tourist accommodation, although a final decision will be taken closer to the time and will depend on virus transmission rates.

The five-star Lough Erne Spa Resort is among those looking forward to reopening.

General manager Joanne Walsh said the hotel has made extensive changes to meet Government guidelines.

"We will be socially distanced, there will be an updated guest safety procedure in place, as well as temperature scanning, and there will be a one-way system for service in bars and restaurants," she said.

"We're taking precautions to keep both our guests and our staff safe."

The hotel's golf course is already open for members only, but that is set to change next week.

"I believe we could be allowing members and guests from next Monday," Ms Walsh said.

"The visitor stage will be a couple of weeks later, possibly the end of June when visitors will be able to come and play.

"At that stage we may look at a take-out service in our Loughside Bar and Grill.

"But we don't intend to open the bars and restaurants before the hotel, we'll wait and do it all together."

However, she is still waiting for guidance from the Executive on how to handle weddings.

"We're still getting enquiries from brides wondering if there have been any more directions, but I'm afraid that's the one thing we're still waiting for."

Ms Walsh said there had been a surge in interest in bookings, particularly from locals wanting a 'staycation'.

Detailed reopening guidance for the sector is currently being prepared by Stormont's Department for the Economy.