Move by Executive to relax rules inside bars, restaurants and clubs hailed as ‘fantastic’ news

Step in right direction: A member of staff prepares for opening at the Lansdowne Hotel. The restriction on indoor dancing will be lifted on October 31, it was announced on Thursday. Credit: Pacemaker

The lifting of legal social distancing requirements in bars and restaurants — as well as the reopening of nightclubs — has been hailed as “fantastic” by members of the hospitality sector who insist it will enable venues to “bounce back”.