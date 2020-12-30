Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Six further deaths and record 2,143 cases reported

Scroll down to follow today's live blog

There have been six more deaths related to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, according to the Department of Health.

A further 2,143 positive cases of the virus were also notified on Wednesday.

This is the biggest daily rise in cases since the pandemic began and the first time cases have risen over 2,000.

Five deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, with one taking place outside the reporting period.

The death toll, according to the Department of Health, now sits at 1,311.

There has been 70,905 infections since the pandemic began.

There are 492 Covid patients in hospital, 35 of which are in intensive care. Twenty-four patients are ventilated.

Hospital occupancy sits at 96% and there are 105 active outbreaks at care homes.

It comes after it was confirmed the rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in Northern Ireland will commence next week.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the jab had received approval from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) on Wednesday morning.

First Minister Arlene Foster said: "Delighted with Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine progress. The world class strength and brilliance of UK scientists means our wider vaccination programme should start across Northern Ireland next week.

"80% of care homes have already received their first dose of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine."

