Coronavirus: Portaferry Hotel and shops pitch in to help the elderly

The Covid-19 outbreak has brought out Northern Ireland's kind side with people doing their best to help those in need.

The Portaferry Hotel extended an offer to its "elderly neighbours" with deliveries of food, free of charge. In a message posted on its Facebook page, the hotel wrote: "We appreciate that some of our elderly neighbours may be reluctant to leave the house and go to a supermarket or restaurant."

The hotel said anyone in need should get in touch and they would make home deliveries, with no charge in Portaferry.

The post added: "These are unprecedented times and we are a close-knit community; let's stick together and get through this together."

Supermarket Iceland in Belfast's Kennedy Centre will be opening between 8-9am just for the elderly, beginning tomorrow.

A message posted on the Kennedy Centre Facebook page said: "Could the wider public please respect this hour, and understand that this time is allocated for elderly people only. Iceland appeal to people's better nature when realising who needs priority."

Hanlons Fine Food and Sandwich Bar in Downpatrick has offered to deliver groceries free of charge in the town. It said: "We appreciate not everyone wants to leave their house to visit the shops so as usual, we can deliver your groceries free of charge in Downpatrick and we will continue to do so under guidelines of PHA."