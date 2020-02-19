Council cancels Portrush pub visit over overcrowding despite 'Greenvale-type scenario' fears

The were concerns over overcrowding at the Harbour Bar in Portrush. Credit: Google

A Northern Ireland council told one of its officials not to visit a pub over concerns about overcrowding, despite fears of a "Greenvale-type scenario", it has emerged.

Concerns were raised about overcrowding and street drinking at the Harbour Bar in Portrush during The Open golf championship last summer.

A Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council official stated in an email to co-workers that there was a need to avoid a similar situation to the Greenvale Hotel tragedy happening, The Irish News reports.

Three teenagers died in a crush outside the Cookstown hotel on St Patrick's night last year when hundreds queued to enter the venue.

According to correspondence obtained by TUV leader Jim Allister, an environmental health officer has told by council management shortly before a planned visit to the Harbour Bar not to attend.

A Causeway Coast and Glens spokesperson said the issues at the pub were addressed and "no further action was required".

Jim Allister questioned the council's response.

"I cannot believe there are not documented records of a decision to issue such a direction in circumstances where environmental health was dealing with the safety of customers and staff," he said.

Following a public safety complaint on July 17, the council's environmental health department visited the Harbour Bar and spoke to staff and management.

That night a council official emailed colleagues stating: "Whilst we want a successful week we don't want a Greenvale-type scenario either (from a public safety perspective). We reinforced the need for owner to manage this situation by ensuring he was managing his numbers."

The pub's management was advised they could place barriers outside to act as an "overspill area".

A council official told a co-worker that the council's management raised the visit with another member of staff and complaints were made that environmental health and safety officers "cleared" the Harbour Bar.

"This is not my interpretation of what happened and my understanding is we focused on inside and PSNI did most talking as complaint to PSNI arose from another licensed premises," they said in an email.

A formal letter was delivered to the Harbour Bar that evening and a follow-up visit with the PSNI and fire service was arranged for later that evening.

The official tasked with visiting the pub was then told not to by council management.

Metal barriers were later placed outside the pub to control customer numbers.

PSNI superintendent Jeremy Lindsay said in a letter to Mr Allister that there were subsequently no issues at the Harbour Bar.

"Police spoke to door staff to ask them to reduce the number of people at the front of the bar as some of their patrons were causing minor obstruction of the road," he wrote.

"Following discussion with the management of the complex, door staff implemented a more controlled access and exit policy, maintaining the numbers of people attending that bar to a manageable number and reducing potential obstruction of the roadway."

When contacted by the Belfast Telegraph, a spokesperson for the Harbour Bar said they would not be commenting on the matter.