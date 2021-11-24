Covid fears: Hospitality sector alarmed Christmas lockdown may be on cards

“I’m tired of talking about Covid,” was the response of one restaurateur in Derry as the hospitality sector reeled from the latest warning about lockdown.

The industry in the city led the way during the first wave of the virus by bringing down the shutters before any Stormont direction and was roundly praised for doing so.

But, having adhered to guidance throughout, and with almost 85% of the population vaccinated, owners said it was “totally unfair” for Health Minister Robin Swann to single them out over the potential for further closures.

They believed lockdowns were consigned to the past and were looking ahead to Christmas full of optimism.

With community transmission of Covid increasing, the death toll steadily rising, and modelling showing hospitalisations are also on an upward trajectory, the Executive has issued further guidance.

For now, ministers are reinforcing the message that vaccine uptake is key and people must follow the familiar advice about washing hands and wearing face masks.

A lockdown, however, has not been ruled out. On Monday Mr Swann warned if society did not get a grip on Covid in the next two to three weeks, hospitality could again face shutdown at Christmas.

Tony O’Connor, who owns seven businesses in Derry including The Bentley, Link 47 and 48 and Molly Malone’s, said it was unjustified for hospitality to be scapegoated again.

Every restaurant and bar he owns is fully booked for weekends throughout December. As regards the possibility of a ‘scores on the doors’ system for rating businesses in terms of Covid compliance, Mr O’Connor said he had been given no guidance to that effect.

“They’re saying about Covid passports coming in, but there are loopholes. If someone has an antibody test they are exempt from needing a Covid passport. To be honest, I think it is almost impossible to police.”

He said it shouldn’t be the responsibility of business owners or staff to police restrictions.

He added: “We don’t have the resources. Our staff numbers have taken a hit anyway since we reopened. We had to create our own cookery school to get new chefs in because they’re so hard to find.

“So, there is no way on Earth that I could ask staff to police something like that. You will also have staff who aren’t comfortable doing that.

“Our staff have had a tough enough time as it is. When you walk through Ebrington there is writing on the wall saying ‘We’re almost there’, but then you hear these announcements and there is automatically a mood of panic, especially in the mouth of Christmas.”

Declan Moore from Claudes Cafe in Derry city centre

Declan Moore of Claude’s Café in the city centre said he agreed with the general consensus and didn’t see why hospitality was being targeted.

“I think it’s bonkers because we’ve put everything in place that we’ve had to,” he added.

“We’ve social distanced, we still have track and trace, we were one of the first closed and, I think, we were made to jump through the most hoops.

“Do I think it’s inevitable? Maybe.

“But I don’t think hospitality is the problem, certainly not places like this.”

The hospitality sector had been first to act in the interests of public health, he explained.

“That was done without any direction from Stormont,” he pointed out.

“I think we, as a sector, whether it be pubs, restaurants or cafes in Derry, we have been first to market with everything.

“Stormont has been dilly-dallying in terms of making decisions whenever pubs closed just before St Patrick’s Day when they hadn’t been ordered to do so. Whilst I welcome vaccinations — I’m vaccinated myself — what I don’t want is heavier regulation. At a time when people are crying about not being able to get and retain staff, now we are asking our staff to just do everything including policing.

“Will this be done alongside track and trace? Like everything else, businesses are left guessing.”