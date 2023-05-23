Crisps brand Hunky Dorys supports Belfast Telegraph Grocer Awards

Hunky Dorys, which is supporting a category in the Belfast Telegraph Grocer Marketing Awards, is Ireland's number one brand of crinkle cut crisps

Our Hunky Dorys team in Northern Ireland support our customers with award-winning marketing initiatives, best in class in store activations and Ireland’s number one crinkle cut crisp*.

Hunky Dorys kicked off the year with a rugby campaign to capitalise on the Six Nations as a snacking occasion.

The campaign Bring Your Squad to France was promoted through in store activations, social media and digital advertising to boost awareness around the competition and drive participation with consumers.

Hunky Dorys will release a new permanent flavour to the line-up with the addition of Hunky Dorys Prawn Cocktail.

Prawn Cocktail flavour has seen a resurgence in the crisps and snacks market, and that, coupled with Hunky Dorys’ market growth*, means this is sure to be a winning combination. The new flavour is available in sharing pack format and the bright pink packaging is sure to capture shoppers’ attention in store. The launch has been supported with influencer marketing, sampling, out of home (OOH) advertising and will also be supported with in store activations.

Hunky Dorys continues to be supported with above the line (ATL) advertising and viewers have just seen the return of ‘Christie the Crinkler’ to TV Screens. In addition to the traditional TV creative, Christie decided to take to social media to “recruit” new crinklers to the Hunky Dorys factory with the launch of a fun filter. This amplification of the fun, traditional creative will occur across social channels where all interested parties will be able to apply for the position by showing Christie they have what it takes to replace him.

The Hunky Dorys ATL campaign will have an estimated reach of over 3 million people.

2023 will be another exciting year for Hunky Dorys.

*Nielsen Value Sales Crisps Market MAT Mar 2023