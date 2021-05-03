Crumlin publicans slam police curbs on their new beer gardens

Two bar owners who spent considerable sums of money on their beer gardens ahead of the easing of the lockdown last night expressed deep frustration after they were told no alcohol was allowed to be served.

The owners of the bars in Crumlin were both given the green light to welcome customers to the spaces, but then told by police just prior to opening they did not comply with the law.

John McCaughan, who runs the Fiddlers Inn, said he spent close to £25,000 to make sure the space within an enclosed car park at the back of his premises was safe and welcoming.

But on Friday, just as he was about to open, a PSNI officer arrived to tell him that he could not sell alcohol beyond an apparent ‘red line’ linked to the introduction of the smoking ban.

"People have been drinking alcohol outside since the smoking ban and there has never been a problem," Mr McCaughan said.

"Sometimes the police have come in to the car park, maybe to turn, and come over and had the craic."

Something similar happened to Laurence Burns, co-owner of the nearby Crooked Glen, where customers can be served alcohol at only six of 24 tables set aside to accommodate them.

Both owners described how they were visited separately by council officials and police on Thursday and told the layouts were fine.

But they were then visited shortly before 11am on Friday by a police officer who told them that they could not serve alcohol beyond the ‘red line’.

In the case of Fiddlers Inn, the entire beer garden and a marquee erected in the car park was now out of bounds for drinking alcohol, according to Mr McCaughan.

The two owners separately said the police officer told them he was contacted on Thursday night and made aware of possible breaches of the law. According to the owners, the officer then went to the courthouse to check before visiting both premises and telling them they could not serve alcohol in the spaces.

The PSNI did not immediately respond to requests for comment on what orders were passed down to officers in relation to serving alcohol outside or on the situation in Crumlin.

"Maybe I was a bit naïve but there was never a problem," said Mr Burns.

"I did not even know this red line existed. It seems this is not a new law but it has never been enforced."

Staff served alcohol to customers in the space, which is within an enclosed car park, during the lifting of previous lockdowns.

"We were told to be bold, pragmatic and use our initiative. We did, as did many others, only to be hit with this news which — let’s face it — we may now not recover from," Mr Burns said.

"The baffling thing for us is that we are looking at so many, many other establishments who are right now today open for business but we have been told we can’t."

Mr McCaughan described the situation as "very, very disheartening" as he not only spent money on revamping the space but also lost out on one of the busiest weekends of the year, the May Day bank holiday.

"We have spent a lot of time and effort to make this right and safe, had the staff in for the last two weeks, and then this happens," the bar owner said. Both owners are now trying to figure out what they can do next, including the possibility of applying for an occasional licence to cover them until they can open indoors.