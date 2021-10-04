Derry ice cream shop owner to change shop’s logo over similarity to Parachute Regiment crest

The owner of a popular ice cream parlour has said he will be changing the logo of his shop as soon as possible out of respect to the city he has called home for 15 years.

The logo for Maiden Heaven in the Londonderry city centre has caused a stir with its resemblance to the insignia of the Parachute Regiment, though Mohamed Ali said any similarity was completely unintentional.

The people of Derry have rallied around the shop owner, with many saying they hadn’t even noticed the resemblance. Mohamed said he will now be altering the logo out of respect for the city he loves and has made his home, despite it having been associated with the Maiden Heaven name for more than a decade.

“I know it’s weird situation but people in Derry know and know well that this wasn’t intentional,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“It’s not an issue for me. I’m just going change the colour and logo a bit as a matter of respect to my community and families in the city.”

The logo, which uses angel wings either side of an ice-cream cone, was launched by the brand back in 2012.

The Parachute Regiment logo, which has been the cause of protests in Northern Ireland, also uses similar wings, but Mohamed feels it’s a recent change to a red background that has made the similarity more pronounced.

The Regiment’s insignia has been particularly contentious around Derry, having been displayed on lampposts in loyalist areas in support of troops involved in Bloody Sunday in 1972. It’s often burned on republican bonfires in protest at the soldiers’ actions, who many believe should be held accountable for killing 13 innocent civilians in the city that January, with another man dying from his injuries months later.

The issues came to a head again when ‘Soldier F’ was charged with murder on Bloody Sunday. Regimental banners in support of the paratrooper were erected in towns around Northern Ireland.

And at an Apprentice Boys of Derry parade in 2019, the Clyde Valley Flute Band caused controversy when they marched through the city wearing the regimental insignia with the letter F underneath — in reference to the soldier who was charged with murder and attempted murder on Bloody Sunday.

However, relatives of those killed were then informed by the Public Prosecution Service in July this year that any evidence gathered would be inadmissible in court and that a trial would not be proceeding. The matter has gone to judicial review.

It’s only now that some people have made Mohamed aware of the shop’s logo, with the design added to by a dark red background when new premises were opened in August this year.

The owner said “concerned good friends” had pointed out the similarity in the logos, and added he believes it was the change in background colour which brought it to some people’s attention.

“The logo has been there for over 10 years,” he said.

Posting on social media, Mohamed added: “It has been brought to my attention over the last few days by a few good friends that the logo for Maiden Heaven coffee shop and ice cream bears a striking resemblance to the Parachute Regiment insignia.

“Given the history of this city and the fact that the Parachute Regiment shot dead innocent people on the streets of Derry, I would never have knowingly used a logo that would offend or hurt the people of this city that I love and the city that has been my home over the last 15 years.

“And sorry if anyone was offended by this logo and colour, I would never have used it to promote my business had I realised the similarity.

“I’m guessing it’s the colour that has brought this to some people’s attention,” he said.

Mohamed has been inundated with messages of support following his decision to amend his logo, with some saying the businessman has nothing to apologise for and others praising him for his decision to amend the logo. Many said they realised it was an “honest mistake” and that the owner has “worked hard to make our wee city better”.

Others said “people have too much time on their hands” if they noticed it.