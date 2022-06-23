Derry pub deemed best in Northern Ireland at national awards

A pub in Derry city has been crowned the best venue in Northern Ireland, at the annual National Pub and Bar Awards.

Quirky nightspot Granny Annies was one of 15 pubs to be named as the best in its region.

A total of 94 county-winning venues gathered in London on Wednesday to celebrate some of the leading businesses in the industry across the UK.

The Frogmill in the English village of Shipton Oliffe was deemed crowned the overall winner at the ceremony.

Earlier this year, Granny Annies – which is renowned for its chic interior that is designed like a grandmother’s house – snapped up best venue in its county.

The other county winners across Northern Ireland were The Speckled Hen in Antrim, The Courthouse Bar in Armagh, The Dundrum Inn in Down, Crowes Nest in Fermanagh and finally Tomney’s in Tyrone.

However, Granny Annies has proved triumphant over all in this latest accolade.

After starting out in Limavady and expanding to Derry, the business now also has popular venues in Belfast and Enniskillen.

Its website states: “Inspired by the owners' very own Granny Annie you'll see her influence across the decor, food and drinks.

"Granny Annie was born in Limavady, in the year 1916. In her early life she attended Largy school. She is remembered for her love of the dances, and socialising with her family and friends. It was at the dances were she met her lifetime husband William at the age of 19 in Foreglen and married in Limavady church aged 21.

“They regularly attended dances in Derry were one of our venues is located today, on Waterloo street. They loved live music and bands; this too is a big feature in this venue today.”