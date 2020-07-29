Derry's Bishop's Gate Hotel named among UK's best places to stay

Londonderry's Bishop’s Gate Hotel has been named one of the best to visit in the UK.

The 2020 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice awards for hotels reveals the top rated hotels based on guest reviews.

For the fourth year in a row the Derry hotel has appeared on the prestigious list, this time ranking sixth in the Top 25 Hotels - United Kingdom and Channel Islands’ category.

"Just back from a truly wonderful overnight stay, the food and accommodation first class," one user wrote of their stay on the travel review site.

"We were unsure what to expect post lockdown but The Bishop's Gate have got it right. Safe but not clinical, we were made to feel very welcome, the staff are amazing, so helpful and friendly and the hotel as a result has a great vibe to it."

Opened in March 2016 by charity the Inner City Trust, the grade B1 listed Bishops Gate describes itself as "a Derry Landmark reborn" with 30 bedrooms, The Wig & Gown Champagne Bar & Restaurant and the Northern Counties Ballroom.

The former Northern Counties Building was previously a private members' club and base for the city's business and civic leaders, which once hosted the likes of Ulster Unionist leader Lord Carson as well as Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill and Nobel-winning poet, WB Yeats.

Commenting on the accolade, which is judged by industry experts, Managing Director Ciaran O’Neill from Bishop’s Gate Hotel said: "With over 40,000 hotel properties listed on TripAdvisor across the UK, to be named in the top ten again is simply phenomenal.

"This award will provide a real boost to the international image of the region and a boost to tourism. Derry is a confident, vibrant, forward looking city and district that provides the best of all worlds, offering city, coastal and countryside experiences."

He added: “2020 has been a challenging year for everyone in the hospitality sector. I am delighted to report that the month of July has allowed Bishop’s Gate Hotel to get back to business and to welcome those who are staycationing at home.

"We have embraced the challenges and we have worked tirelessly to ensure that we have a safe environment for our employees and guests, while still maintaining the Bishop’s Gate magic that we are renowned for”.