Developer withdraws £23m Belfast apart-hotel proposal

A major property company has withdrawn plans for a £23million apart-hotel near Boucher Road in Belfast after it was recommended for rejection by the city council.

Kilmona Property, which is led by Paddy Kearney, wanted to build the development at the Adelaide Business Centre off Apollo Road, close to Windsor Park.

The plan envisaged a scheme of 87 bedrooms, 26 serviced apartments and business studios.

However, Belfast City Council again recommended refusal of the development over concerns about water infrastructure.

A council spokeswoman said it had now been withdrawn.

Kilmona, which owns the city centre hotel Ten Square, would not comment on what its next steps would be, although it could submit a new application.

It is one of two apart-hotels Kilmona had planned for outside the city centre, with both tipped to bear the Ten Square name.

A smaller apart-hotel at Stockmans Way, Ten Square West, has already been recommended for approval.

NI Water had expressed concerns that the waste-water pumping station in the area around Apollo Road did not have enough capacity for the rejected development.

It is understood Kilmona proposed building a separate treatment plant.

A report prepared by planners for consideration by councillors before they meet next week said: "The treatment plant would also require an additional planning fee and for this reason alone it would not be possible to consider the treatment plant as part of this application.

"The applicant would need to withdraw the current application and resubmit a new application with the waste-water treatment plant designed and integrated within a revised comprehensive proposal."

The report also cited a potential impact on the natural heritage of the area. It said insufficient information had been given to show that the development would not have a significant effect on Belfast Lough.