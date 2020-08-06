Dismay as restaurant that provided special needs training shuts

A Co Armagh restaurant that offered training opportunities to young people with learning needs has closed down due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The One Eighty Restaurant in Portadown, which opened in 2011, had operated as a training provider in partnership with Southern Regional College.

Upper Bann DUP MP Carla Lockhart described the news as a major blow to the town.

Yesterday the owners said the closure was "unavoidable" in an announcement on Facebook, adding that it was with the "deepest regret and sadness" they were permanently shutting down.

"Since the social enterprise was established in 2011 we have been overwhelmed with the sustained and dedicated support we have received from customers, staff, trainees and partners and we thank each individual for their contribution to its success over the years," the post read.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has severely impacted the hospitality industry and having conducted an extensive review of business operations, in line with the directive from the Northern Ireland Executive on social distancing regulations, it has been determined that closure of the restaurant is unavoidable."

They stressed their priority was now in supporting staff and trainees "through this difficult time".

"We would like to express our gratitude to staff who have set many young people with additional support needs on a pathway to employment and independence," they added.

"We are working closely with our partners to assist trainees in finding suitable alternative placement opportunities."

Ms Lockhart described it as "absolutely devastating", adding the closure was sadly another example of the impact of Covid-19 on the high street

"It is a blow to Portadown, but my thoughts are first and foremost with the employees and trainees for whom jobs have been lost and opportunities, for now, ended," she said.

Paying tribute to the work of One Eighty, she stressed its success over nearly a decade had "undoubtedly" been the "skills and passion of those involved as employees and trainees."

"It has been a superb place for people to learn new skills and to be part of the community. That will be sorely missed by many," she added.

"That ethos cannot be lost from our high street and our business world.

"There are many in this area today who have gone on to achieve so much having started their journey at One Eighty. That pathway must be supported."

She welcomed news that staff and trainees will be given further support.

"I have spoken with Step by Step NI Board, who have responsibility for this social enterprise, and welcome the assurances received that the staff and trainees will be guided through the coming days. There is a determination to find suitable placements for everyone affected."