Domino's in hunt for 160 new staff for Northern Ireland stores

Pizza giant Domino's has said it's hiring 160 new staff for its stores here

Pizza giant Domino's has said it's hiring 160 new staff for its stores here.

The company has 31 stores around Northern Ireland, along with 54 in the Republic.

Across the island, it plans to take on a total of 500 new people. Roles include management positions, team members and contract drivers.

Paul Dupuy, Domino's national marketing manager for Ireland, said: "Domino's has opened five new stores in Ireland so far this year, with more planned for 2020.

"As we continue to grow, we're on the lookout for exceptional individuals to join our friendly teams.

"In return, we offer a great work-life balance with flexible hours and plenty of development opportunities."

However, there was no detail available from Domino's on any new stores planned for Northern Ireland.

In August, the company announced its chief executive David Wild was stepping down after five years. It has faced arguments with franchisees who have demanded a bigger share in company profits.