Drinks row: NI businessman in battle with Mariah Carey over ‘Black Irish’ name

A Northern Irish director of an Irish drinks firm has said he received notification that a company producing a liqueur for singer Mariah Carey would stop after a trademark row between it and the pop star.

Richard Ryan, the director of Dark Still Spirits, launched the Black Irish stout-whiskey product in June 2020, one year before the Hero songstress launched her Irish cream liqueur with the same name.

Darker Spirits said it had registered the trademark in the UK and all European countries in 2015 and claimed it had rightful ownership of the name, which the companies behind Carey’s brand have appealed.

Mr Ryan and Steven Pattison, who is also from Northern Ireland, are co-directors of Darker Still Spirits Co and the co-founders of drinks brand business, Drinksology Kirker Greer.

In a turnaround in the dispute, Mr Ryan said he said he was notified late last month that a producer and bottler of Carey’s Black Irish would “no longer produce, bottle or ship” the liqueur.

“I can confirm we received written notification from the producer on September 24, 2021, that they undertook to cease production/supply on any pending or future orders of any product carrying the trademark name ‘Black Irish’,” he told the Sunday Independent.

Separate to the registration of Black Irish, Ryan said a firm called Herzog Holdings had targeted other brand trademarks. In a letter written by a law firm in March, it threatened to apply to revoke other trademarks held by Drinksology Kirker Greer, including Red Bonny and Sailortown.

In the New York Times, John Herzog, who is involved in Splashes Beverages linked with Carey’s liqueur brand, denied the letter had any connection to the Black Irish trademark dispute.

Carey’s Black Irish didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Speaking earlier this year David Phelan, of the Darker Still Spirits Company, said of the Black Irish product: “It is a unique offering, named after, and created using Ireland’s two most famous exports — black stout and Irish whiskey.”

He said it was “unprecedented” to have to defend the company’s entitlement to the trademark after 30 years of working in the drinks industry.

“We also call on Mariah Carey’s appointed agent to stop claiming trademark rights to other products owned by our directors, presumed as a tactic to undermine our wider businesses.

“Despite being subject to these distractions, it is business as usual and we are expanding the presence of our ‘original’ Black Irish Whiskey across all of Europe,” he added.

Last week, Black Irish whiskey said it had secured listings with Musgrave.