Drinks trade cheered by new law which lets pubs open until 3am  

Stormont licensing bill a boost for bars and nightclubs

Pub and nightclub owners across Northern Ireland have welcomed changes to licensing laws that give them the option of staying open later.

Yesterday, the Stormont Assembly passed the Licensing and Registration of Clubs Bill which will now go forward for Royal Assent.

The main changes will allow bars to keep their doors open until 3am and allow for new opening hours over Easter weekend.

Eugene Kelly owns The Slemish Bar in Ballymena and said that while it may not change things dramatically for his customers it was a welcome boost for the hospitality sector.

"I have a good friend nearby who owns a nightclub and it will be really good for them,” he said.

"A rising tide lifts all boats so I do hope we all get a good turn out of it. Perhaps people will come into my bar for a bit longer as well before heading elsewhere.”

Mr Kelly said he was thankful that trade had returned to pre-pandemic levels in recent weeks.

“We’re seeing the same faces and I’m very pleased about that. I was a bit worried that wouldn’t happen.”

Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, also welcomed the change after years of campaigning.

"This will see Northern Ireland move to provide an enhanced hospitality offer, and in turn, give customers more options and more freedom to enjoy our local hospitality,” he said.

"For over a decade, we have been campaigning on behalf of the industry for reform of the previous outdated legislation that really stifled not just the night-time economy, but trade around the likes of Easter.

"There have been many failed attempts to get to where we are today, including the collapse of the Assembly in 2017. We have gone through several consultations, several ministers and hours and hours of engagement over the years."

William Mayne, who founded Belfast Bullhouse Brewing Company welcomed a clause in the new bill that will allow local producers to open tap rooms.

The Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said the bill would balance a need to bring licensing laws and protect public health.

"I'm delighted to deliver the long awaited modernisation of liquor licensing laws,” Ms Hargey said.

"Today sees the Bill reach a milestone, completing its legislative passage through the Assembly.

"This is a momentous day in delivering a more modern, flexible licensing system."

The new laws will allow larger pubs and hotels to stay open until 2am for a maximum of 104 nights per year while smaller premises can stay open till 1am on as many nights.

Time set aside for customers to drink up will be increased to one hour, with Easter weekend restrictions lifted.

Sunday evenings will now have the same opening hours as any other day, with added flexibility for bars around major events.

A new type of licence will be available for local producers of craft beers, and cinemas can apply for a licence to allow movie fans the option of ordering an alcoholic drink along with their popcorn.

Most of the changes are expected to be introduced this year while some measures will take until April 6 next year.