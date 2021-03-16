Dulcet tones: Conleth Hill and Bronagh Waugh in fine voice for Tourism NI audio stories

Narration: Bronagh Waugh lends her voice to the new Tourism NI series of Soothing Stories

Two well-known local actors have loaned their voices to Tourism NI's new audio series of Soothing Stories.

The four-part series hears Conleth Hill and Bronagh Waugh bring the mythical tales and stories to life.

Tourism NI is aiming to provide the ultimate armchair travel experience from the comfort of your own home.

These new calming audio originals are an opportunity for listeners to escape and embrace unique magical adventures here.

Hill said he was delighted to take part.

He added: "It has been really special to be able to tell some of those stories as well as describe the breathtaking landscapes that people can enjoy in this part of the world."

Waugh said: "The stories have been written and produced in such a calming and lulling way.

"I hope listeners can really relax, transport themselves in their mind to these landscapes and embrace the giant spirit of Northern Ireland, particularly at a time when our travel is limited."

The stories have been composed by author and travel writer Seth Linder from his home in Rostrevor in Co Down.

You can listen to them for free on the Discover NI Spotify channel.