Duty free alcohol sales increased four-fold last month, says Stena Line as passengers stock up on cheaper booze

Ferry company Stena Line has said duty free alcohol sales on its Irish Sea crossings increased four-fold last month as passengers stocked up on cheaper booze.

And Jameson Irish whiskey was the best-selling spirit on sailings such as Holyhead to Dublin.

One litre costs £15 on board — a snip compared to the €38 charged by Tesco in the Republic for the same item.

Stena Line said there had been a four-fold increase in sales during August compared to the same month in 2019.

August had been the first full month of duty free sales since non-essential travel resumed. However, the company said the increase had been from a low base.

Following the end of the Brexit transition period in January new allowances mean that excise duty is no longer due on alcohol and tobacco bought when leaving Britain to travel to European destinations.

However, the duty still applies to alcohol bought on Stena Line sailings to Northern Ireland.

But a spokesman said the company was benefiting from the scope for sales between Britain and the Republic.

“It shows the huge potential of duty free to help routes between Wales and the Republic, which have suffered due to a drop freight as a result of Brexit, which has been diverting via Belfast and direct to France,” he said.

The company says it hopes duty free will help it on the road to recovery post-pandemic. Last year was the worst in its 59-year history and the first time the Swedish business made a loss.

The shops are run by Stena subsidiary R&F Travel Retail. As well as sales onboard, the company has opened a border/port shop in Holyhead in a 40-foot shipping container.

A spokesman said the shops “provide an option for customers to purchase in the car lanes before they board the ferry, bulk purchases such as slabs of beer and boxes of wine that they’d find cumbersome to buy onboard”.

R&F sells a litre-bottle of Bombay Sapphire gin for £14, while the same measure of Hendricks gin costs £21.

The routes between the Republic and Wales had already been Vat-free but passengers are saving more now that duty is no longer charged.

Spirit duty is usually charged at £28.74 per litre of pure alcohol. With the duty no longer due, a saving of £11.50 is made on the tax payable on a litre of 40% vodka or whiskey.

However, duty is still charged on purchases by international visitors other than alcohol and tobacco.