Eat out scheme a shot in the arm but growth still sluggish: survey

V-shaped recovery hopes for economy fade

Hopes of a V-shaped economic recovery for Northern Ireland are fading even though the fabled Eat Out to Help Out Scheme did give restaurants a lift, a survey has said.

And Richard Ramsey said Brexit difficulties, and the rise in reported cases of Covid-19, will compound pessimism about the road ahead.

The Ulster Bank chief economist spoke as the bank's purchasing managers index for August reported a fall in the rate of economic recovery.

Jobs were cut at a faster rate than in July as there was not enough work to go round - and although costs were going up, firms cut their prices in a bid to attract trade.

Mr Ramsey said four regions in England had posted their fastest rate of growth on record during August - but the same was not true of Northern Ireland. Instead, the province's anaemic growth was the second-weakest behind Wales.

On all the main indicators, growth in Northern Ireland slowed down in August compared to July.

However, the services sector -which includes everything from estate agents to restaurants - enjoyed its first month of growth since the pandemic.

But Mr Ramsey said that "the scale of the rebound was much weaker than anticipated despite the boost from initiatives such as the Eat Out to Help Out scheme".

"Indeed, Northern Ireland's service sector recovery is lagging well behind the UK and is mirroring the lacklustre performance of the Republic of Ireland's service industry."

Mr Ramsey warned that any recovery in the labour market was a long-way off, particularly with the furlough scheme -which has preserved the jobs of nearly 250,000 people in Northern Ireland - due to end next month.

He said: "Northern Ireland's private sector saw employment fall for the sixth month running in August and with the furlough scheme due to end, this trend looks set to continue."

He said jobs had fallen in all four sectors - retail, manufacturing, construction and services. Mr Ramsey also warned that the loss of momentum in August's recovery did not look temporary.

"New orders fell at a significant rate in August after rising in July for the first time in 18 months with the rate of contraction most marked within export markets.

"The rise in the number of cases of Covid during September to date, combined with the heightened tensions surrounding Brexit, make the landscape a very challenging one."

Across the survey, there was a weaker increase in output as firms caught up on work delayed by lockdown.

Both the construction and retail sectors saw activity plateau following rebounds in July. And while new orders dropped, the rate of slump was slower than during the worst of the pandemic-related downturn earlier in the year. Firms reported that they had made some redundancies due to the pandemic. And even those who welcomed staff back from furlough found that their expenses were up as a result, while other Covid-related spending meant that input costs were going up. Overall, businesses were pessimistic about Covid's long-term effects.