Economy Minister Dodds puts final touches to plan for £50 tourism voucher scheme

But proposal depends upon securing extra cash, warns Economy Minister

Draft stage: Diane Dodds confirmed the proposal was under serious consideration

Two voucher schemes designed to boost the tourism and hospitality sector are under consideration, the Economy Minister has confirmed.

Diane Dodds said it was part of a draft plan aimed at kick-starting the industry as it struggles with the impact of the pandemic.

Under the terms of the proposed scheme, £50 vouchers could be offered to boost demand for short breaks, along with vouchers offering discounts for visitor attractions and tourism experiences.

Any plan is dependent upon securing funding from the Executive, Mrs Dodds said.

Responding to an Assembly question from Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong, the Economy Minister said the voucher suggestion was part of a wider plan to steer the tourism industry through the pandemic.

"Voucher schemes are a tried and tested method of stimulating demand," she added.

"The proposal is that a certain allocation of vouchers would be given to media outlets and retailers to distribute to Northern Ireland residents.

"This proposal will be carefully considered alongside a significant number of other requests contained within the action plan."

The idea, first reported earlier this month, was previously welcomed by Janie Gault, the chief executive of the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation.

"There has been a recognition from the Executive of the impact on Covid-19 on the tourism economy," she said.

The Executive has encouraged the public to opt for staycations this year, rather than planning on foreign trips.

Quarantine regulations which legally require people arriving in Northern Ireland to self-isolate for 14 days have also put many sun-seekers off flying to far-flung destinations.

However, much of the sector, including tourist attractions, hotels and hospitality venues, were closed when the lockdown was announced.

Tourism NI said significant growth in cross-border visitors was helping the sector during its most challenging period for many years.

Hotels, caravan parks and restaurants have all reported an increase in such business.

The rise has amounted to 60% of ticket sales at the Titanic Visitor Centre in Belfast since it reopened last month, according to research commissioned by the tourism sector.

Tourism NI chief executive John McGrillen said he hoped the trend for holidaying at home would continue.

Mr McGrillen chairs a working body which supports a steering group operated by the Department for the Economy.

"Through these groups we have delivered a number of key priorities such as reopening timelines, operational guidelines, an industry chartermark and targeted marketing activity," Mrs Dodd said.

She said plans to stimulate the economy, including the voucher schemes, were are at a "draft stage... having been developed with many sectors of the tourism industry".

"(The proposals) will now be subject to due diligence by my department, in consultation with other relevant departments, to consider deliverability, affordability and value for money," Mrs Dodds continued.

"Many of the actions listed in the draft plan, including the vouchers scheme, are dependent on decisions by the Executive on the allocation of Covid-19 resources. I continue to stress the need for urgent decisions on funding."

Other elements of the draft plan include a Covid testing programme at airports.

New marketing campaigns, estimated to cost £11milion, could also be launched here and in the Republic.