End of an era as Burger King set to move from its Belfast city centre location

The Burger King restaurant located on Belfast’s Donegall Place closed its doors after 37 years over the weekend.

On a sign placed on the front door, it announced that it will not be closing down completely, and instead will reopen at a new location in Victoria Square in March 2022.

A notice read: "We are moving. This restaurant is closing January 30. We are relocating to our new home at Victoria Square (first floor).

"We would like to thank everyone for your custom and support over the past 37 years.

"Our new Victoria Square branch opens in March 2022 where we look forward to welcoming you back."

Inside the Burger King Restaurant that has closed its doors in Donegal Place after 37 years, the restaurant is moving to the Victoria Square and will open in March 2022. Picture by Peter Morrison

The fast food chain made its home on Donegall Place as part of the old Robinson and Cleaver department store building in the late 1980s, with many original features retained inside as well as the original signage on the front of the building.

The restaurant first started out as a Wimpy franchise in the 1970s on Castle Lane before moving to the Donegall Place location, adjacent to the department store.

The Wimpy brand originated in Bloomington, USA, in 1932, and the first restaurant in Britain, serving the first ever hamburger-based meal in the UK, opened at Lyons Corner House in London in 1954.

The franchise grew and four were opened in Northern Ireland in the 1960s and 1970s.

In 1989, however, the Wimpy brand was sold to Grand Metropolitan who converted a number of the Wimpy restaurants to Burger Kings.

In 2020, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Burger King UK’s boss warned that up to 1,600 jobs could be lost.

But in December 2021, the brand agreed a deal to acquire 12 new restaurants from franchise partners across the UK.

Burger King has been approached for comment on the move to its new location

Speaking after the news of its closure, many took to Twitter to express their disappointment and to share many happy memories visiting as a child.

Some said it was the “end of an era” and others have reminisced about “carefree days” in the restaurant.

One person tweeted: “Slightly devastated that @BurgerKing Belfast has closed. The upstairs seating area was decorated in a way that has never been replicated before or since. End of an era.”

Barbara Wallace tweeted: “Remember going to a wimpy birthday party when I was about 6 upstairs. Don't think it's changed since.”

Another Twitter user said: “Many an afternoon sitting upstairs after school in the mid/late 80’s (Wimpy first) sharing a bag of fries between 5 teenage girls! They [were] carefree days for us!”