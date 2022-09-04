‘Enough is enough’: Co Armagh restaurant hits out at £9k electricity bill

A Craigavon restaurant has hit out on social media after sharing their latest electricity bill which showed the cost was now over £9,300.

Number Seven Rushmere, based in the Rushmere Shopping Centre shared the bill from the month of August showing the price for electricity for the business was £9,362.62.

Writing on social media, the restaurant said: “How are we supposed to get through the winter when our summer electric bill for only 1 month is over 9k?

“Electric is normally twice as much for the winter months as well. Our kitchen appliances and heating is gas as well. Enough is enough.”

The status from the restaurant was shared over 480 times on Facebook and the business was inundated with people supporting them.

One user wrote: “It's frightening. I know it doesn't help your situation but we are all in the same boat. I have no idea how I am supposed to pay these extortionate bills through the winter on a state pension.”

The cost-of-living crisis in Northern Ireland has seen scores of businesses shutting their doors in recent weeks.

In July Northern Ireland’s hospitality chief has said he fears the industry “hasn't seen the worst” of the current crisis.

Hospitality Ulster’s Colin Neill said emergency action is needed, with the body claiming two or three businesses are closing every week across the province.

“We have gone from one crisis to another. It is actually worse than Covid, because at least with Covid there was help, there was support,” he told the BBC.

“We have astronomical energy costs, we have increased labour costs. There is only so much you can absorb and only so much the customer can pay.

“You have 72,000 jobs depending on it. We have seen the start of closures and I really fear come autumn we are going to see energy costs go up again and inflation is predicted to go up again. We haven’t seen the worst of this yet.”

Last month Londonderry hotel manager Selina Horshi from the White Horse Hotel said their most recent energy bill has increased from £9,000 in June last year, compared to £24,000 this year.

She warned without government intervention into the sector at “a pretty large level pretty quickly”, businesses are likely to close.