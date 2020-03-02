Ex-Wetherspoon's bar in Londonderry up for sale

A Londonderry pub owned by the Granny Annies group is about to be sold off, the Belfast Telegraph can reveal.

It's understood the bar in the Diamond, formerly part of the JD Wetherspoon group, is now under offer after being put on the market for £1.5m.

Granny Annies also operates venues in Limavady, Enniskillen and Belfast.

A spokesman for parent company W&R Holdings previously said that "the directors have decided to list the building as 'for sale/to let' in order to test the market place".

"This comes on the back of various parties showing an interest in the building and also a recent article whereby the JD Wetherspoon chain has indicated a desire to return to the city in the future," he said.

"Furthermore with an uplift in the housing market locally in the north west and the directors having historically a foothold in this sector, they are keen to pursue other investment and development opportunities."

Meanwhile, the Corner Bar in Limavady is on sale for offers around £600,000. EO'C Estate Agents is selling both properties.