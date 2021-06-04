Executive agrees to scrap table service requirement for unlicensed premises

Stormont Ministers have agreed to end the table service requirement for unlicensed premises such as cafes, as well as for buffets.

The Executive updated the regulations around hospitality at its weekly meeting following a paper submitted by Economy Minister Diane Dodds.

This decision will require new legislation to be passed, and it is understood that the departments of health and the economy will work together on that move.

Meanwhile Stormont ministers discussed the return of live music for venues following a paper from Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey.

In a video message posted to Twitter, Ms Hargey said she asked the Executive to look at the earliest date possible for a return to live music in bars, restaurants and venues.

"I have engaged with the sector and announced millions of pounds in funding to put money back in their pockets," she said.

"I look forward to the return of live music in bars and venues as soon as possible so that we can all begin to support them once again in person."

It is understood decisions may be made around live music at the next Thursday's meeting of the Executive.

First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill took part in a Covid recovery summit with government counterparts in England, Scotland and Wales.

Mrs Foster said it had been a "constructive engagement on a range of complex and interconnected issues".

"It is clear that we have significant challenges to overcome. Our priorities must be to create a fit for purpose health and social care service, to ensure the best education for our children and to have good quality jobs. Skills are key, and it was useful to have the opportunity to press for a sector-specific retention of the furlough scheme for the aerospace industry," she said.

"After a harrowing year, this is about making people's lives better and I welcome the ongoing commitment to continued dialogue and discussion on how best we achieve this together."

Ms O'Neill added: "The pandemic has challenged every administration across the world and impacted all aspects of life and society. And while no one will ever forget the pain and hardship that Covid-19 inflicted, now is the time to look forward and implement a sustainable programme of recovery. In doing so, it will be important that we work in partnership across the Executive, and with counterparts north-south and east-west to drive progress."

Earlier, one further Covid-19 death was recorded by the Department of Health.

The death was included in the departmental statistics on Thursday but did not occur in the previous 24-hour reporting period.

There have been another 80 confirmed cases of the virus recorded.

There were 17 confirmed Covid-19 inpatients in hospital, one of whom was in intensive care, yesterday morning.

In Northern Ireland, 1,758,173 vaccines have now been issued, the Department of Health said yesterday. Of these, 1,073,775 were first jabs and 684,398 second doses.

Some 7,867 vaccines were issued in the previous 24 hours.