First drive-thru Subway closes only 15 months after opening in Belfast

Northern Ireland's first drive-thru Subway has closed its doors just over a year after it opened.

The unit, which sits off Boucher Road and behind a KFC restaurant, opened in November 2018 creating 20 new jobs and represented an investment of £250,000.

It was run by businessman Damian Havlin who operates another five Subway outlets across Belfast.

Through him Subway has sponsored the Belfast Giants ice hockey team.

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, Subway said: "Subway continues to bring customers our delicious range of subs from stores all across Northern Ireland and beyond.

"The franchisees who own the stores in the network do sometimes make the decision to change store location, move to different premises, or, in some cases, to close a store.

"We can confirm that the store on Boucher Road has closed, but can assure our guests that they can continue to get our delicious range of subs from nearby Subway outlets directly or through Just Eat and delivery options."

Since Subway launched in Northern Ireland more than 20 years ago in Botanic Avenue it has opened more than 100 stores, creating 1,500 jobs.

It opened its 100th store in Finaghy in south Belfast in 2017.

There are more than 44,000 Subway stores in over 110 countries worldwide.

The brand's business model involves franchisees operating stores using regional development agents who mentor on site selection, leasing, design, construction, purchasing, operations and store marketing.

Over 70% of all new Subway franchises sold worldwide are to existing owners.

In recent months the restaurant has changed its menu to reflect consumer trends.

In January, it added a Meatless Meatball Marinara to the listings as part of Veganuary.