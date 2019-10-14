Footballer Niall McGinn to open pizza restaurant in Belfast

Northern Ireland football star Niall McGinn is set to open a new pizza restaurant in Belfast city centre, creating 20 jobs.

The Aberdeen winger is teaming up with football agent Gerry Carlile to open Pizza on The Square at the Scottish Provident building on Donegall Square West on November 15.

The fully licenced restaurant will cater for 60 guests, offering “authentic, stone baked Italian style pizza” and a full range of wine, spirits and beers.

The move comes almost 10 years after the pair first collaborated to open Fáilte Restaurant on the Falls Road in April 2010.

Gerry Carlile said that they had been working on the project for a “considerable time”.

“It is a tremendous opportunity to play a part in the burgeoning Belfast tourism market,” he added.

“To have a restaurant in one of the best-known buildings in Belfast city centre was too good a chance to pass up.

“The location is prime. The passing footfall is phenomenal and whilst it has taken a long time and a lot of work to get to this point,

“I’m very confident that the restaurant will be a success in the time ahead and the effort will have been worth it.”

The new jobs will include a variety of positions including management roles, waiting staff, pizza chefs and kitchen porters.

Niall McGinn started his career with Dungannon Swifts before moving to Derry City.

The winger then played for Celtic and Aberdeen in Scotland before a spell with South Korean club Gwangju.

He has made more than 50 appearances for Northern Ireland and scored against Portugal in a 1-1 draw on Cristiano Ronaldo’s 100th international appearance.

The footballer also notched the second goal in a 2-0 win against Ukraine in the European Championships in France in 2016.