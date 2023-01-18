Four star hotel in Co Londonderry spends nearly £2m on upgrade

Sinead McNicholl, sales and marketing manager of the Roe Park Resort, and George Graham, general manager.

A four-star hotel in the north west has announced an investment of £1.7m including the expansion of its wedding and events space.

The Roe Park Resort in Limavady said it has invested £330,000 in redesigning its main function suite, the Danny Boy Suite.

The improvements double the suite’s capacity to 300 guests and add a new bar and private entrance.

It’s also spent £0.5m on refurbishing its 118 luxury bedrooms, and £140,000 on upgrading technology such as its WiFi and operating systems.

It’s investing £250,000 in solar panels, which it says will make it one of the only hotels in Northern Ireland that will be powered with renewable energy.

General manager George Graham said: “This recent investment further strengthens our position as one of the leading venues in Northern Ireland for weddings and events.

"We have seen continued growth in our wedding business, and we are delighted that this investment has further enhanced our facilities to allow us to cater for weddings and events of all sizes, providing a unique and personal experience for our newly-weds and their guests.

“The expansion of the Danny Boy Suite also makes the Roe Park Resort one of the only venues in this area that can host larger scale events such as corporate dinners, exhibitions, and large social events.

“As we look ahead to 2023 and beyond, we have plans to continually invest in all aspects of the resort to make sure our guests receive a luxurious and relaxing experience when they visit the Roe Park Resort,” he added.

The company also intends to restore its 18th century gate house and turn it into luxury self-catering accommodation.