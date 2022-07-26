Four Star Pizza to open 18 new stores in Northern Ireland with 360 jobs to be created locally

Popular chain Four Star Pizza is to open 18 new stores in Northern Ireland by 2025 and said their plans will see the creation of 360 new jobs over the next three years.

The Irish-owned company currently operates 14 stores here, with 42 outlets in the Republic of Ireland.

New Lurgan-born CEO Colin Hughes said his expansion plans will see 27 new stores and 540 new jobs in the Republic, with the timeframe of the expansion seeing four new stores this year with a further 16 in 2023 and 25 more in 2024.

“It’s been an extremely busy, but very productive, first few months in the job,” explained Colin.

“Our ultimate goal is for virtually everyone in Ireland, north and south, to have access to a local Four Star Pizza outlet, and the road to achieving that has already started.

“As purse strings tighten across the country, the convenience, affordability and value for money that Four Star Pizza provides, without compromising on quality, has provided a platform from which we can expand to satisfy increasing demand from our loyal and ever-growing customer base.

“From the outset, my priority was to carry out a full review of the business and speak to each and every one of our valued franchisees, who have been amazing in helping me understand the many facets and challenges of running one of the country’s biggest franchisee networks.

“Add the current situation in Ukraine and a cost-of-living crisis into the mix and, as far as the wider business environment goes, we’re currently in the midst of a perfect storm but the frontline feedback from our franchisee base remains positive with sales volumes and average transaction spends holding up well.

“The good news, from a Four Star Pizza point of view, is that we are operating from a position of strength, having just enjoyed our best year to date in 2021*, and having carried out a data-driven location analysis of our business, I am very excited at the potential to grow the business across many areas, not least geographically.”

He added: “Whilst we are excited by our growth plans, we’re under no illusions that the road ahead will not be easy, as we continue to operate in the most challenging of business environments.

“Global supply chains are under pressure and, while consumer demand remains strong, the impact of Covid-19, Brexit and the war in Eastern Europe continues to impact on supply chains. Recruitment, especially in the hospitality industry, is very difficult, freight markets are unbalanced, and price inflation is increasing all the time.

“One of the most important aspects of my role to date has been to review our supply chains and work with our key suppliers to ensure continuity of supply across all products, including flour, cheese, proteins and packaging.

“There’s no point in creating demand if you’re not in a position to meet it, so that has been a priority for us and we are now well positioned to move ahead with our expansion plans.”