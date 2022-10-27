From a rise in sprouts to the fall of Christmas nights out, presenting this year’s festive trends...

Pigs in blankets are officially our most popular Christmas dinner trimming, while the divisive Brussels sprouts are expected to make a comeback this December, a report into festive trends has found.

Christmas in the UK has changed in recent years, and with finances being tighter than ever, we are set to see further changes to what our traditional festive season looks like.

Tesco’s fifth annual Christmas report has revealed some of the popular trends expected this December, including a move away from traditional turkey, in favour of more modern or global alternatives, and a growing preference for TikTok recipes and ‘Instagrammable’ spreads.

The report also reveals a shift in gifting habits and a revival for Brussels sprouts and Christmas pudding, as younger generations embrace them after a decline in popularity.

Christmas is also expected to be more low-key this year, as the report revealed 58% of respondents said they will be taking a different approach to their preparations to save money.

Brussels sprouts are enjoying a comeback

Although turkey remains the favourite for Christmas dinner (chosen by 42% of those surveyed), its popularity is declining. In 2018, turkey was the top choice for 64% of the population.

Pigs in blankets were voted the favourite festive trimming, with 11% saying they would eat more than 10 in one go.

Brussels sprouts are enjoying a comeback via younger people, as the number of 18- to 24-year-olds who claim to “love” them has risen from 26% in 2021 to 44% in 2022.

Another festive favourite bouncing back is the Christmas pudding. Younger people are also embracing the festive pud, with the number of 18- to 24-year-olds who plan to eat it this year more than doubling from 8% in 2021 to 17% in 2022.

When it comes to festive gatherings, the big Christmas night out may be replaced by the big Christmas night in this year.

Almost half (47%) of UK adults plan to have fewer nights out than in previous years, with 26% saying it’s an attempt to save money during the festive period.

One in five (19%) are opting to have nights in with friends and family this Christmas, rather than going out.

Christmas 2022 will be a big day for bubbles, after 87% of the nation said they intend to drink alcohol, with 37% of people opting to drink a sparkling wine of some sort. Additionally, those deciding upon an alcohol-free Christmas is on the rise. The number of UK adults not drinking this festive period has increased by 3% to 18% this year.

Social media is also set to play a big role in 2022 celebrations, with 79% of UK adults surveyed saying they will post on social media on Christmas Day.

Social media feeds are also set to be a key source of festive inspiration, particularly for the younger generation.

When searching for festive recipe ideas, 11% of 18- to 34-year-olds said they would look on Instagram, while 10% would use TikTok — this is compared to 9% who would use a traditional recipe book.

With the cost-of-living crisis creating financial strain on the public this year, over two thirds (68%) want to make savings on gifts and decorations, with 14% planning to agree a set budget for gifts with family and friends to help them save money.

Meanwhile, 23% of respondents plan to pay more attention to deals and 18% want to begin shopping earlier to make the most of sales and discounts.

However, Christmas truly remains the season of giving, with half (52%) of the nation saying they won’t compromise on the presents they give, no matter what.

The Tesco report was based on a survey of more than 2,000 people across the UK.