Future of Northern Ireland Frankie & Benny's eateries in doubt

The Restaurant Group said it will wind down some Frankie and Bennys and Chiquito sites (PA)

Frankie & Benny's local restaurants could be set to shut for good after owner The Restaurant Group (TRG) said it planned to close up to 90 sites by the end of next year.

The dining firm said the closures would impact businesses across its leisure portfolio, which includes the Frankie & Benny's and Chiquito brands. It comes after it exited 18 sites last year.

Frankie & Benny's currently has restaurants at Sprucefield Retail Park in Lisburn and Boucher Road and Victoria Square in Belfast.

The company could not disclose which of its sites would close, but it said it would be updating on the plans for specific locations "as soon as we can".

TRG said up to 12 of these sites would be converted into Wagamama restaurants, a brand that continues to perform well.

There is a Wagamama at Victoria Square and another in Dundonald.

The closure plan comes amid a tough period for casual dining chains, with rivals such as Jamie's Italian collapsing over the past year. TRG said at least 31 of its leisure sites would not see their contract renewed, with the number potentially rising depending on discussions with landlords.

It added that it also expects to dispose of up to 35 further sites and sell another 12 freehold sites.

The move will take its leisure portfolio down to 260-275 sites by the end of 2021, from 350.

TRG confirmed the closure plans as it reported like-for-like sales growth of 2.7% for the year to December.

The group saw total sales soar 56.4% to £1.07bn as it was buoyed by its £559m acquisition of Wagamama in October 2018.

It said Wagamama continued to drive growth in the business, with the pan-Asian chain reporting an 8.5% increase in like-for-like sales over the period.

The group, which has 650 sites in total, slipped to a pre-tax loss of £37.3m for the year, from a £13.9m loss in 2018, as it was weighed down by its unprofitable leisure restaurants.

Andy Hornby, chief executive officer of TRG, said: "Our three growth businesses of Wagamama, concessions and pubs are all outperforming their respective markets and have clear potential for further growth.

"I am also acutely aware of the challenges facing our leisure business and the wider casual dining sector."