Galgorm Collection reveals Templeton Hotel plans

An artist's impression of the new plans

One of Northern Ireland’s foremost hotel groups has announced extensive development plans for the Templeton Hotel, which it acquired for £7 million earlier this year.

Galgorm Collection began on the multi-million pound Templepatrick redevelopment this week with 100 jobs expected to be created once work is complete next year.

It will include the refurbishment and upgrading of their 24 guest rooms and a new bar and restaurant Hunters Bar & Grill. The hotel’s conference and banqueting facilities are a focus of the planned investment and they will also complete a new wedding event and function room, The Loft.

Galgorm Collection Managing Director Colin Johnston said: “With plans agreed and contractors in place, we’re incredibly excited to share our plans which will dramatically enhance this unique property, ensuring that its future as a premium, stylish boutique hotel is secured for a new generation of discerning visitors and travellers."

It will include the refurbishment and upgrading of their 24 guest rooms

The purchase of the hotel in Templepatrick adds to Galgorm’s hospitality investments this year which includes a £3m investment at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort and a £100,000 investment at Café Parisien with its Grey Goose Terrace, due to open later this month.

As well as The Templeton, Galgorm Collection’s properties include Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort, Fratelli Belfast and Café Parisien in Belfast and the Castle Kitchen & Bar at Galgorm Castle Golf Club in Ballymena.