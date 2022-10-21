Galgorm Resort applies for 64-bedroom extension

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has received a renewed planning application for a 64-bedroom extension at Galgorm Resort outside Ballymena.

The development proposal includes plans for a new wing with rooftop pool and spa, external spa garden and an executive lounge linking to the existing hotel.

It comes after a recent expansion at the 380-acre hotel complex which is part of a £30m project to “further expand and enhance the resort and spa facilities” by 2027.

Galgorm Collection says it has invested the sum of £60m in the Co Antrim resort since 2010.

Last October, the company announced a £10m expansion for 50 additional accommodation units to be established during the next two years to include 18 “shepherd’s huts”.

Last month, Galgorm Collection confirmed it will be investing £2.5m as part of a refurbishment, including a rooftop spa for residents at The Old Inn, Crawfordsburn, which it purchased in 2021.

The company also owns The Rabbit Hotel and Retreat in Templepatrick which was named ‘Northern Ireland Hotel of the Year’ at the AA Hospitality Awards 2022.