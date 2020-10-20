Give us a fighting chance: Belfast bar owner urges Stormont to reconsider off-sales ban

The owner of a north Belfast bar has urged the Northern Ireland Executive to reconsider a ban on pubs operating their own off-sales.

It has emerged that the latest coronavirus restrictions prohibit pubs and bars without a separate off-sales premises from selling takeaway alcohol.

Ben Madigan's Bar and Kitchen owner Kelvin Collins said the news was the latest blow to many licensed premises and could push them over the edge.

Mr Collins has won widespread praise since taking over the north Belfast premises last year and turning it into one of the area's most trendy eateries and nightspots.

He said this latest blow was hard to stomach for a business that has had to close for five months since its opening in November 2019.

Mr Collins urged the Executive to take a common sense approach to the issue and allow bars to continue the service to enable them to keep the lights on.

When the new restrictions were introduced Ben Madigan's was forced to close again, but had hoped to provide customers with takeaway pints and cocktails alongside their food offering from Friday to Sunday.

Although the bar does have a license for off-sales, they are prohibited from selling takeaway alcohol under the new restrictions.

Mr Collins described the decision to only allow stand-alone off-licenses, bars with a separate off-license premises and large supermarkets to sell alcohol as a "kick in the teeth".

"With the financial support being so poor this time around we need to explore every avenue to keep money coming in to keep the lights on," he said.

"Our customers know that we are local and they want to support us rather than the large supermarkets or off-license chains.

"It allowed us to offer something different and was a unique selling point that we had, but now it has been taken away from us."

Kelvin Collins at his Ben Madigan’s bar in north Belfast

Mr Collins said his bar had taken on staff since reopening in July and they do not qualify for furlough payments.

"It's our way of being able to employ them for a few hours a week to give them money coming in so it's really frustrating.

"We're not making a profit on this, it's to pay our rent, pay our bills, even the wages we have to pay to contribute to the furlough scheme."

Hospitality Ulster's Colin Neill said the group would continue to lobby the Executive on the issue.

Mr Neill said he believed the restrictions may have been introduced to combat bars who flouted restrictions during the previous coronavirus lockdown.

"They basically hammered lots of decent law-abiding people for the sake of trying to stop a couple of people," he said.

"The different is it would give small pubs some income or a busier one could keep on a member of staff.

"I'm working on it to see if we can get this sorted, it has to happen."

Colin Neill of Hospitality Ulster

Mr Collins urged the Executive not to punish all bars, but to implement tough enforcement for those who break the rules.

"We've spent thousands upon thousands developing our outside areas, we've installed screens and sanitiser and we have complied with the restrictions," he said.

"We've done everything we've been asked to do and customers have told us they feel safe coming into us."

The Ben Madigan's owner said he didn't believe bars would reopen as planned in four weeks time.

"We want the Executive to give us a fighting chance, it's a struggle now, when the first lockdown came along things weren't as bad, but the fact we've had to reduce numbers, we've had to take on extra staff for table service, our bank account is dwindling and dwindling," Mr Collins said.

"I know alot of bars are in the negative (money wise) at the minute and if things continue the way they are they won't survive."

An Executive Office spokesperson said: “The regulations do not allow pubs and bars to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises. Where there are off-sale and on-sale sides of the licenced premises operating as distinctly different businesses, the off-sales may continue. We would recognise this by reference to the licence plans approved by the court.

“Pubs required to close or severely limit their operations by the Health Protection Regulations will be able to apply for financial support under the Localised Restrictions Support Scheme. This scheme provides businesses with between £800 and £1,600 per week.”