Guilt Trip donut and coffee director fears for future of shops after Chancellor’s Spring statement

Business director Adrian McLaughlin’s verdict on the Spring statement

The director of a coffee and donut business says he may have to shut shops as a result of a lack of help in the Chancellor’s Spring statement.

Adrian McLaughlin of Guilt Trip Coffee + Donuts said he had hoped the Chancellor’s mini-budget would announce an extension of the 12.5% Vat rate for hospitality businesses.

But in the absence of any new comment from Rishi Sunak, it’s anticipated the rate will return to 20% in April. Mr McLaughlin said a parliamentary report last week had been in favour of retaining the 12.5% rate.

“We all got a little bit encouraged, fools that we were,” he said. “But with where we are now, we’ll get the calculator out and re-strategise for six months down the line. Let’s get through the summer and see where we get to.”

The Chancellor also said he would push through an increase of 1.25% in national insurance, which will add to payroll costs.

“For businesses it’s going to be a really, really tough ride. It’s ridiculous.

“With inflationary pressures on households, discretionary spending is going to drop. It’s a pretty difficult period ahead.”

The business has nine units, including four in England. Mr McLaughlin also runs Banger, a hot dog restaurant on Church Lane in Belfast.

“With Guilt Trip, further roll-out plans aren’t on the agenda. We’ve pressed the pause button there and we may close some.

“For those which aren’t trading well, the chances of us reinvesting in them or pushing hard at them will be difficult with what’s ahead of us. There may be difficult calls to make.”

He said one branch of Guilt Trip had struggled and was closed at the minute. “If you’re looking at things like the 20% Vat, you’re looking at whether there’s an inevitability about where that shop will go, though we haven’t made the call.”

He said Guilt Trip currently charged a fiver for a coffee and donut though that could soon hit £6.