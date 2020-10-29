Half-price turkeys 'flying' off the shelves for Co Antrim butcher

Butcher's early Christmas present for hard-pressed consumers

Bargain buy: Derek Allen, manager of Scullion’s Butchers in Ballymena, holding one of the half price turkey crowns

A Co Antrim butcher is selling Christmas turkeys at almost half price in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Martin Scullion has already sold hundreds of the festive birds, which he said is "unprecedented for this time of year".

Boneless turkey crowns are currently retailing at £5.99 a kilo - a saving of £4.90 - at Scullion's family Butchers in Harryville.

"People are buying smaller birds this year because they're not sure if large family gatherings will be allowed," he said.

"These turkeys have really taken off because with people not being able to go to their families' houses at Christmas they're buying separate turkey portions now to put in the freezer so that they can stay at home and self-isolate."

It is understood there is a high availability of turkeys at present because hotels and restaurants are not taking as much festive poultry as normal from suppliers while restrictions remain in place.

That may change when the Northern Ireland "circuit breaker" ends on November 13 but, in the meantime, canny consumers from Ballymena and beyond are snapping up bargains while they can.

Mr Scullion, who has been in the industry for 38 years, said it is an opportunity to reward his loyal customers by passing on the savings he has made.

One of his customers recently bought seven turkeys to give to family and friends that she may not get to see this Christmas.

"We'll sell so many smaller turkeys this year because people won't need the big 20 pounder for the 20 people who normally come round," said Mr Scullion.

Mr Scullion said the boneless turkey crowns currently on sale at £5.99 a kilo are oven-ready.

"They're in a vacuum-packed bag with a time-up popper inside and I can do them from one kilo to six kilos," he said.

"One kilo would feed three to four people, while six kilos would feed at least 17 to 18 diners."

The local butcher began selling bargain turkeys two weeks ago "when this new lockdown came in". In less than a fortnight over 130 turkey crowns - 10 per day - have been sold, with another 160 due in today, said Mr Scullion, who added that he expects them to "fly out".

He added: "One of my customers recently spent £68 on seven portions of turkeys for seven presents for people she knows she won't get to see at Christmas."

An industry insider said some suppliers are currently selling cheap poultry because they have been caught with a lot of produce that bars, restaurants and hotels are no longer taking.

So rather than dumping thousands of pounds worth of turkey, they are selling it at a discount instead. Whenever lockdown ends, however, prices are expected to increase.

Mr Scullion said he was not making much money out of his bargain turkeys but he that said he wanted to "give something back to the people of Harryville who have supported me for so long".

"I'm not Santa Claus, but I'm doing my best to help good people get a deal this Christmas," the shop owner said.