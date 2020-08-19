Halt bars’ late liquor licences, NI hospitality boss urges Stormont Executive

Rogue traders must be hit hard: Neill

The chief of Hospitality Ulster has called on the Stormont Executive to suspend late licences for bars and take action against “rogue businesses”.

Colin Neill also urged pub and restaurant owners to go further than they have been told to and treat any government guidance around coronavirus as instructions.

He called on businesses to stop selling alcohol after 11pm and suspend live music because these have been identified as high-risk areas.

With bars serving food now able to open, Mr Neill said that irresponsible behaviour could lead to the whole sector being closed again.

Failure to act could jeopardise the September reopening of all pubs, he added.

The warning comes after Health Minister Robin Swann indicated a further lockdown could not be ruled out as the number of Covid-19 continues to rise, fuelling fears of a looming second wave.

“This is a black-and-white issue. As an industry, we must do all we can to reduce the spread of the virus and limit irresponsible behaviour,” Mr Neill said.

“We are therefore calling on our industry to take all government guidance as instructions.

“We would also ask licensed premises to stop serving alcohol at 11pm and stop all live music and DJs to help control the spread of this virus.”

“These additional measures will hurt what are responsible businesses, but it is our understanding that these are the high-risk areas.

“Acting now may save lives and also avoid a total closure of the hospitality sector.

“The vast majority have and continue to act responsibly, but we need urgent action by the Executive to reinforce our calls with legal measures as rogue businesses will undermine the responsible majority.

“The Executive must suspend all late liquor licences, suspend provision of music under entertainment licences and introduce the power of closure for premises that blatantly ignore government guidance.

“Our industry now needs to double down in relation to adherence to the guidance.

“This turbulent period is a long way from being over and we have to remain steadfast in doing all we can to curtail the spread.

“We certainly do not want to see the scenes that we did in Dublin at the weekend.

“Whilst there are isolated incidents like this, they serve as hard reminders that we must take our responsibilities seriously.

“If we want to limit the spread of the virus and get businesses back up and running again, we must put every line of the guidance into practice.

“If anyone decides to ignore that and take risks beyond what is allowed and responsible, they should feel the full force of the law and be shut down, period.”

The Republic of Ireland has already introduced new restrictions around sporting events and social gatherings.

Although parts of the hospitality sector opened safely from the start of July, pubs that do not serve food remain closed, with an indicative reopening date of September 1.

However, one Belfast bar owner is fearful that the date will pass with his doors remaining firmly shut.

Gerard Keenan owns Dan’s Bar on the Springfield Road,

“I firmly believe that if someone like me was able to sit down with Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill, we could come up with a way of making sure every bar was able to open safely,” he said.

“We were ready to open two weeks ago. We were reducing the number of people allowed in from 80 to 36. We had spent over £3,000 on stock.

“Solutions need to be found. We would have no objection to routinely temperature testing everyone who comes through he door. We have already bought thermometers and set a new lower limit on the numbers. It’s the right thing to do.”

Mr Keenan added, however, the greed of some bar owners was threatening to do unrepairable damage to the industry.

“Unfortunately, elsewhere greed has set in and that has led to complacency, or a lack of thought for the rest of the industry,” he said.

He also called for police to use their powers to shut down those in breach of regulations.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “PSNI are guided by the Licensing (NI) Order 1996 and the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations NI 2020 to ensure laws are upheld and people are kept safe.

“We have been working with licensees across Northern Ireland to ensure our communities can socialise safely.

“Where police receive a complaint, we will engage with the licensee with respect to the Licensing (NI) Order 1996 and the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations NI 2020. Where appropriate, advice and guidance is provided to ensure the continued safe and peaceful enjoyment of services.”