Hastings Hotels Group bounces back with nine-fold increase in pre-tax profits

Northern Ireland’s biggest hotel group has boosted its turnover by 54% to £43.2m as its markets returned post-pandemic.

Hastings Hotels Group has posted pre-tax profits which have grown nine-fold to £6.2m in the year ending October 31, 2022, and its highest-ever profit after tax.

It marks a return to form for the group, with pre-tax profits up from £679,674 in 2021 and a loss of £16.6m in 2020 when pandemic lockdowns decimated trade.

A backlog of weddings, buoyant staycation market and the return of international visitors have driven the revival.

While the latest figures fall short of the £49.4m sales generated in 2019, figures for the last pre-pandemic year included its Slieve Donard property, sold by the group in 2021.

Its current portfolio comprises the Europa, Grand Central and Stormont in Belfast, Culloden in Cultra, Everglades in Derry and Ballygally Castle, as well as a 50% share in The Merrion Dublin.

Hastings Hotels finance director Peter Gibson said: "It has been a record year for Hastings Hotels which is reflected in the highest group profit after tax that we've ever posted, so not only have we recovered from the challenges presented by Covid, our six hotels are performing better than ever.

“This comes despite the significant headwinds that all businesses have faced during the year, including rising energy costs, inflation and the Omicron variant of Covid at the start of 2022.

“We have continued to invest heavily in our people, our hotels and our technology over the last three years and this is now paying dividends.

“This has included the completion of a £10m renovation programme of the guest bedrooms at the Europa Hotel and a £250,000 investment in The Spa at Culloden.

“Our ongoing success is testament to the dedication and commitment of our employees across the group and Northern Ireland's tourism sector which also continues to go from strength to strength. “We are excited for the future and are well placed to build on this positive growth trajectory in the months and years ahead."

The financial results posted by Hastings Hotels Holdings Limited also include net assets of £49.5m, up from £44.1m the previous year.

Government grants dropped from £6.3m in 2021 to £120,000 last year, with the group paying out £651,089 in corporation tax for 2022.

Wages and salaries rose by 12% to £12m despite a 14% drop in average employee numbers to 802.

While full-time positions increased by six, a drop of 138 in part-time workers perhaps reflected recruitment difficulties in the hospitality sector.

In the financial report, Hastings Hotels chairman Howard Hastings said: “The group enjoys high levels of employee retention and offers training and development opportunities at all levels of the workforce.

“Our collaboration on management development programmes with Ulster University was recently shortlisted for a Times Higher Education Award.”

Environmental measures undertaken by the group are also outlined, with the group stating it is actively implementing measures to reduce its energy consumption and costs and has achieved a 28% decrease in energy consumption since 2008.