Here's what to expect when bars reopen ... No live music, no dancing, no standing at the bar, no mingling and basically, no craic
Covid-19 restrictions will make our pubs more like bars on the continent, with table service, no live music and little banter with strangers. It will take some getting used to, writes Karen McHugh in Brussels
Karen McHugh
When I saw the new restrictions announced for pubs last month, I didn't flinch. In fact, it sounded all too familiar. I knew instantly what this situation would be like.