Hill Street Hatch: Belfast food space shuts up city centre pop-up

Local Northern Irish couple, Ryan Crown and Ema O'Kane, have announced the closing of Hill Street Hatch

Award-winning pop-up food space, Hill Street Hatch, has announced the closure of its city centre business, which was born out of the coronavirus lockdown nearly two years ago.

The hospitality incubator was launched in December 2020 by locals Ryan Crown and Ema O’Kane, who moved back from New York during the pandemic.

Their plan was to help take the risk out of new culinary ventures in Northern Ireland, by allowing entrepreneurs to trial their ideas with a ‘shop window’ and since then, the pop-up space has fed over 30,000 people.

Located in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter, Hatch provided a space, community and opportunity to test ideas and meet customers face-to-face “without the traditional barriers to entry of set-up, long-term leases and exorbitant rent”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

On Monday, the business posted a photo of its founders on Instagram, writing: "When we moved back to Belfast from New York, we had a notion to do something a little different.

"Throughout the five years, we lived and worked in NYC, we had always taken great pleasure in seeking out the city‘s most fun, innovative and exciting culinary experiences.

"Every pizza slice store, cocktail bar and a Michelin star eatery that we visited left us wondering-how can we bring a piece of this home?

"So in 2020, during the pandemic, we did."

They added: "We’re so happy with what we managed to achieve – hosting eight unique concepts, 30,000+ guests all in one little Hatch, in bringing a sense of excitement and energy into the area of Belfast arguably worst affected by the pandemic.

"Today we announce the end of Hill Street Hatch. A real highlight of the year has been the people we’ve met and worked with, so we simply want to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported us."

Over the last 17 months, Hill Street Hatch has been home to start-ups selling pies, ice cream, sausage rolls and much more.

One of its biggest successes was The Toast Office, which had customers queuing right down Hill Street and round the corner, for its oozing toasted cheese sandwiches at the beginning of 2021.

It sold over 15,000 toasties in its first three months and racked up a turnover of over £200,000.

Ryan Crown is also the founder of Crown Creative, an agency that has worked with companies in both Northern Ireland and New York including Marriott Hotels, while Ema established a career working with Brooklyn Gin as its marketing director.

Last summer, the entrepreneurial couple and Hill Street Hatch won the Belfast Telegraph Business Award for Best Start-up or Emerging Business.