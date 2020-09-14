Historic Belfast pub Whites Tavern expands with garden

One of Belfast's oldest pubs will reopen on Friday with a new beer garden facility creating 50 new jobs.

Whites Tavern, which was taken over by the Clover Group last year and dates back to the 1600s, will relaunch with a new 2,500sq ft outdoor space that offers punters a food and drink offering while respecting social distancing guidelines.

The new space will be called White's Garden which is located on High Street, next to the venue. It "will reflect the authenticity and integrity of the bar", which was transformed last year with a £1m refurbishment.

The Garden will also feature a low level bar with built in sleepers, a slate floor, feature fireplace on entry and reclaimed barn doors.

The open plan space will serve up pizza, flatbreads and the bar's signature Irish dishes, all supported by table service from app provider, anyuseapp.

Clover's new plans for White's follows on from the launch of the Bone Yard, its outdoor venue located on Bedford St, Belfast, which the Group opened for the first time in July.

Mark Beirne, director of the Clover Group, said: "This is the last of our six venues in Belfast to re-open and, in many ways, it is the most important. We knew that we needed to be creative and resourceful to secure a spatial environment to re-open White's with an exciting new outdoor venue but we also knew it was incumbent upon us to maintain and add to the history and legacy of this outstanding Belfast bar.

"We are very excited about what we have achieved and about the opportunities that White's and White's Garden will provide for our customers in a post Covid world. Not only are we bringing back the vibrancy of the bar of a few months ago, but we are re-igniting the legacy of the outdoor communal gatherings of the bar's surrounding streets of the 1700's which housed the wine merchants of the day. That traditional Belfast theme is the common thread that runs through the bar and our exciting new space, White's Garden. We are confident that our new venue can act as a beacon for Belfast city centre supporting the link, between our distant past, present and future by maintaining a thriving but safe social environment for customers, shoppers, workers and residents alike, to enjoy."

Whites and White's Garden will open on September 18.