Holiday home plans for derelict Northern Ireland hotel

The former Drumnagreagh Hotel outside Glenarm is set to be transformed into new tourist accommodation.

The derelict premises, which overlooks the Irish Sea, is set to be redeveloped into six self-catering holiday homes, if planning permission is given the go-ahead by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Two properties will also be created through conversion of an existing dwelling.

The former hotel, which is located on a 3.4 acre site, has been vacant since the late Nineties and was gutted by a fire in 2009. Fire fighters used sea water to tackle the blaze which left the building extensively damaged.

More than 50 fire fighters including crews from Belfast and Coleraine were tasked to the scene.

Originally built as a period property, listed status has been removed.

Planning permission was approved in 2009 to approve 15 holiday units and a subsequent application in 2012 have outline permission for 12 detached dwellings.

The development is being carried out by the Michael Hughes Trust of which former Premier League footballer Michael Hughes is a director.

Mr Hughes retired from playing professionally in 2008 after a season at Coventry City.

Over a 23-year career, the Larne man made over 500 first-team appearances for nine clubs. He also played for Northern Ireland between 1991 and 2004.

He became manager of Carrick Rangers in 2011 until he resigned in 2013. He has been credited with “working tirelessly to drive the club forward”.

Meanwhile, a four-star hotel and whisky distillery are part of regeneration plans for Glenarm that have just been given the green light.

Permission has been granted for the sale of the council-owned former quarry, fish factory and Eglinton Yard sites.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Councillor Peter Johnston said: “The sale of these council-owned lands will serve as a tremendous catalyst in breathing new life into the area – boosting the local economy, increasing tourism and creating jobs in Glenarm.”