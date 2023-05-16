Holywood gastropub wins at prestigious Irish Restaurant Awards

Staff at a Co Down restaurant say they are delighted after picking up a top award at the Irish Restaurant Awards.

The Dirty Duck, based in Holywood, won the Best Gastropub gong at the prestigious competition.

The Irish Restaurant Awards, in their 14th year, allow nominations for restaurants from across the island of Ireland. The final was held in the Clayton Hotel, Dublin on Monday.

Assistant manager at the Dirty Duck, Matthew Kerr, said he was delighted by the news.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said.

“We win a lot of the regional things but that’s the biggest thing we’ve won for a long time.

“It just shows we’re doing something right, you know?”

President of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Paul Lenehan, said: “The awards continue to showcase the incredible food that is on offer in the pubs and restaurants of Ireland.”

This isn’t the first time the Dirty Duck has hit headlines; in 2021, the pub had a couple of famous visitors as football power couple Wayne and Coleen Rooney stopped in for lunch. The football manager and former Manchester United player happily posed for a snap with his wife, holding the restaurants fluffy duck mascot.

Posting the photo on Facebook, the staff said: “No, this isn’t photoshop, your eyes don’t deceive you - it is in fact former Man United player, Wayne Rooney and his lovely wife, Coleen in our restaurant!”